Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 113,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

