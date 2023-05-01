Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 40,565 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 347,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

