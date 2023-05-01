Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Urban Outfitters accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

