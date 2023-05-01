Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.28. 397,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

