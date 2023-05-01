Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STAA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.48. 128,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,361. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

