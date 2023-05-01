Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $787,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.95. 417,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,476. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total value of $321,268.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $28,445,676. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

