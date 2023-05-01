Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 34,145 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 81,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

