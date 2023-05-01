Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 5,244 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $114,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.38. 138,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.56.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
