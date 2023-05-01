Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 5,244 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.38. 138,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.