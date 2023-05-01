Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $209.45 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

