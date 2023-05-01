Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 346 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $206.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.