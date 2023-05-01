Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

