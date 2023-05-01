Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after buying an additional 330,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $119.37 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $207.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.