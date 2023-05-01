Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $766,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $162.00.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.