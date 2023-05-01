Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTV. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 153,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 19,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

