Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.29-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Fortive stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

