Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting 6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,262. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.15.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.