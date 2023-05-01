Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 397 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $727.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.49. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

