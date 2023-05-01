Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 5,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

SCHP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

