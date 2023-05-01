Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

MUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $406.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.28. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 72.16%. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

