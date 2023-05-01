Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.29. 393,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.