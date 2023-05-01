Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Booking stock traded up $15.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,701.44. 14,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,564.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

