Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

BTI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. 87,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

