Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,228 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.06. 11,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day moving average is $293.76. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $374.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

