Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
FCSMF stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
About Focus Graphite
