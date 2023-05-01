Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

FCSMF stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

