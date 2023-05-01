FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.34-$7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion. FMC also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 910,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,307. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

