Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $23.44.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,672,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

