Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.92. 2,339,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

