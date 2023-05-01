Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

