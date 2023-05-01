FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 223,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 91,858 shares.The stock last traded at $53.49 and had previously closed at $53.34.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

