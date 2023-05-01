FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 14,378 shares.The stock last traded at $66.09 and had previously closed at $66.02.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $541.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

