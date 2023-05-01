First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 28,502 shares.The stock last traded at $80.66 and had previously closed at $80.03.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.