First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Lowered by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 9.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.48 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

