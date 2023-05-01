First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 33.7% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

CIBR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

