First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 1,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,665. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
