First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 1,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,665. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,873,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

