First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,292,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 993,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 831,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 994,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFV stock remained flat at $17.72 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,219. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

