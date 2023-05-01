First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 344,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 155,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.52. 15,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

