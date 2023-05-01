First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.75% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $152,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.04. 109,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,727. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

