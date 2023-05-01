First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.19. 6,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 326.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.