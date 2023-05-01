First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FCAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.19. 6,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.45 and a beta of 0.15.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 326.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
