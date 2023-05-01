First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$39.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:FN traded up C$1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$40.50.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 19,958 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.59 per share, with a total value of C$750,221.22. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

