First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 8,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 5.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4,641.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 108.3% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

