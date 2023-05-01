First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBHGet Rating) were down 4.9% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 8,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4,641.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 108.3% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

