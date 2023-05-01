Financial Life Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $209.68. 88,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,837. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

