Financial Life Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.