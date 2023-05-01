Financial Life Advisors Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 707.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,413 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.78. 497,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

