Financial Life Advisors Acquires Shares of 49,488 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. 18,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,690. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $844.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

