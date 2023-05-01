Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 757 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $191.00. 399,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $191.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.