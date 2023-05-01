Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.72. 234,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,786. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

