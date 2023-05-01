Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 16,132 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,173,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

