Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 117,326 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.33. 234,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

