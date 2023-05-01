Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,653 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 202,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.