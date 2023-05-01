Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.83. The stock had a trading volume of 94,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,626. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

